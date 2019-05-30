Thomas’ double leads Kane County to 6-2 win over Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Alek Thomas hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 6-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday.

The double by Thomas scored Eduardo Diaz and Tra Holmes to give the Cougars a 4-2 lead.

The Cougars later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Keshawn Lynch and Buddy Kennedy drew walks with the bases loaded to secure the victory.

Kane County southpaw Michel Gelabert (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Michael Brettell (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and five hits over five innings.