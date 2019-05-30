Canelon’s run leads Corpus Christi to 4-3 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Carlos Canelon scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 4-3 win over the Midland RockHounds on Thursday.

Canelon scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a ground out by Abraham Toro.

Carlos Sanabria (3-0) got the win in relief while Trey Cochran-Gill (2-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

The five extra-base hits for Corpus Christi included a season-high five doubles.