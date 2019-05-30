Carbonell’s homer leads Tabasco to 13-11 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Daniel Carbonell hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 13-11 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Olmecas and a three-game winning streak for the Pericos.

The home run by Carbonell, part of a three-run inning, gave the Olmecas a 12-11 lead before Ramon R Ramirez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Tony Guerra (2-1) got the win in relief while Zack Segovia (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Puebla got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Antonio Lamas homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Despite the loss, Puebla is 4-2 against Tabasco this season.