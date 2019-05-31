Contreras’ homer leads Pensacola to 2-1 win over Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Mark Contreras hit a solo home run in the third inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 2-1 win over the Mississippi Braves on Friday.

The home run by Contreras gave the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead.

After Pensacola added a run in the fourth when Mitch Garver scored on an error, the Braves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jonathan Morales hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Valenzuela.

Adam Bray (3-2) got the win in relief while Mississippi starter Ian Anderson (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.