Pedroza hits walk-off single, Aguascalientes beats Saltillo 4-3

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Richy Pedroza hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 4-3 on Friday.

Amilcar Gomez scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The Rieleros scored two runs in the eighth before Saltillo answered in the next half-inning when Rainel Rosario hit a two-run home run to tie the game 3-3.

Both Aguascalientes starter Nestor Molina and Saltillo starter Felix Doubront delivered strong pitching performances. Molina struck out eight while allowing one run and five hits over eight innings. Doubront went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits. He also struck out six and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jose Valverde (2-0) got the win in relief while Jairo Asencio (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Pedroza singled three times in the win.