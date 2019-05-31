Perez’s single leads Visalia to 4-1 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jorge Perez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 4-1 win over the Modesto Nuts on Friday.

The single by Perez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Rawhide a 2-1 lead before Anfernee Grier scored on an error later in the inning.

The Rawhide tacked on another run in the eighth when Grier hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Renae Martinez.

Starter Cole Stapler (3-3) got the win while Raymond Kerr (1-3) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

Visalia improved to 8-1 against Modesto this season.