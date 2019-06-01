Vientos leads Columbia over Augusta 3-2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Mark Vientos had three hits and two RBI as the Columbia Fireflies beat the Augusta GreenJackets 3-2 on Saturday.

Up 1-0 in the third, Columbia added to its lead when Vientos hit an RBI single, bringing home Gerson Molina.

After Columbia added a run in the fourth on a single by Juan Uriarte, the GreenJackets cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Ismael Munguia and Shane Matheny hit RBI singles.

Columbia right-hander Christian James (2-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Blake Rivera (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over five innings.