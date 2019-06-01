Crawford, Mann lift Rancho Cuca. over Inland Empire 7-2

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Mann hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Leo Crawford threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Inland Empire 66ers 7-2 on Saturday.

Crawford (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight while allowing four hits.

Rancho Cuca. started the scoring in the first inning when Mann hit a two-run home run.

The Quakes later added three runs in the third and two in the sixth. In the third, Jeter Downs hit a two-run home run and Connor Wong hit a solo home run, while Brayan Morales hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Nate Bertness (2-2) went three innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the California League game. He also struck out six and walked one.