Martinez hits grand slam, leads Visalia over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Renae Martinez hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 10-6 win over the Modesto Nuts on Saturday.

The grand slam by Martinez scored Jorge Perez, Jancarlos Cintron, and Mark Karaviotis and was the game's last scoring play.

Kyler Stout (3-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Sam Delaplane (3-2) took the loss in the California League game.

Ariel Sandoval doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Nuts.

Visalia improved to 9-1 against Modesto this season.