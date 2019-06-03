Penilla, Bunbury lead Revolution to 2-1 win over Galaxy

Cristian Penilla and Teal Bunbury scored to help the New England Revolution beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Sunday night.

Carles Gil had two assists for New England (4-8-4), which won for just the second time since beating the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on April 20.

Gil, on the left side, flicked it to Penilla on the edge of the box where he took a dribble before rifling a low right-footer that was nearly stopped by goalkeeper David Bingham before trickling into the back of the net to open the scoring in the 45th minute.

After a turnover by the Galaxy near midfield, Gil's through ball led Bunbury toward the top of the box, where he side-footed it past the charging Bingham and just inside the post to make it 2-0 in the 60th. It was Bunbury's first goal since Aug. 4.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic capped the scoring with a bicycle kick from the center of the area in the 84th minute.

The Galaxy (9-6-1) had the two-game win streak snapped and have lost five of their last seven.

UNION 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Auston Trusty scored in 86th minute and Philadelphia beat Minnesota to take the Eastern Conference lead.

Trusty beat defender Brent Kallman to Ilsinho's volley, made a deft stop and beat goalkeeper Vito Mannone to the loose ball.

Jamiro Monteiro and Haris Medunjanin also scored for the Union (8-4-4). Hassani Dotson and Kevin Molino scored for Minnesota (6-6-3).