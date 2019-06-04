Lillie, Fairchild carry Daytona to 6-1 win over Bradenton

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Stuart Fairchild homered and had three hits, and Ryan Lillie hurled six scoreless innings as the Daytona Tortugas defeated the Bradenton Marauders 6-1 on Tuesday.

Lillie (2-4) allowed two hits while striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Daytona added to its lead when it scored four runs, including an out that scored Andy Sugilio.

Samuel Reyes (0-1) went three innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out two in the Florida State League game.

Lucas Tancas reached base three times for the Marauders.

Despite the loss, Bradenton is 4-2 against Daytona this season.