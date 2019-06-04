Jones, Maitan lift Burlington over Beloit 10-4

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Justin Jones homered and singled, driving home two runs as the Burlington Bees topped the Beloit Snappers 10-4 on Tuesday.

Kevin Maitan tripled twice with two runs for Burlington.

Up 1-0, Burlington batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Alexis Olmeda.

Robinson Pina (4-2) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Richard Guasch (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Burlington improved to 4-1 against Beloit this season.