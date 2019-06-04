Baez, Westbrook lead Jackson to 9-1 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Jeffrey Baez hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, and Jamie Westbrook homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Jackson Generals defeated the Birmingham Barons 9-1 on Tuesday.

The double by Baez came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Generals a 5-0 lead. Later in the inning, Dominic Miroglio and Ben DeLuzio hit RBI doubles.

The Generals later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Ryan Grotjohn scored on a double play, while Westbrook hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Jackson starter Riley Smith (4-3) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kyle Kubat (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Luis Robert singled three times, also stealing a base for the Barons.