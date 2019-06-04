Back-to-back homers by Downs, Mann fuel Rancho Cuca. win

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeter Downs and Devin Mann connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 7-3 victory over Lancaster JetHawks on Tuesday.

The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Quakes a 2-0 lead.

With the score tied 2-2 in the third, the Quakes took the lead for good when Austin Barnes hit an RBI single, driving in Donovan Casey.

Downs was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win. Mann homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Josiah Gray (2-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Rolison (2-2) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over five innings.

Luis Castro singled twice, also stealing a base for the JetHawks.