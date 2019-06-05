Schilling leads Lancaster to 3-1 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Garrett Schilling struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Lancaster JetHawks over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in a 3-1 win on Wednesday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the JetHawks and a three-game winning streak for the Quakes.

Schilling (3-2) allowed three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Lancaster went up 2-0 in the fourth after Todd Czinege hit an RBI single, scoring Luis Castro.

The Quakes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Connor Wong hit a solo home run.

The JetHawks tacked on another run in the ninth when Taylor Snyder hit a solo home run.

Andre Jackson (0-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the California League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.