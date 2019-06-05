Rios, Mendoza lead Monterrey to 7-5 win over Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Ramon Rios hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Victor Mendoza homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Toros de Tijuana 7-5 on Wednesday.

The home run by Rios scored Agustin Murillo to give the Sultanes a 3-2 lead.

Trailing 6-3, the Toros cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Carlos Peguero hit a two-run home run.

The Sultanes tacked on another run in the eighth when Ali Solis hit a solo home run.

Starter Omar Bencomo (3-3) got the win while Gerardo Sanchez (2-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Peguero was a triple short of the cycle, driving in two runs for the Toros.