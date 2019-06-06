Breazeale hits walk-off single in 10th, Delmarva beats Hagerstown 3-2

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ben Breazeale hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Hagerstown Suns 3-2 on Thursday.

Nick Horvath scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Suns tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Jacob Rhinesmith hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Sanchez.

Delmarva starter Nick Vespi allowed one run and four hits over 6 2/3 innings. He also struck out five and walked two. Tim Naughton (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jackson Stoeckinger (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Robbie Thorburn was a home run short of the cycle in the win.

Delmarva improved to 6-2 against Hagerstown this season.