Dedelow leads Winston-Salem to 5-2 win over Myrtle Beach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Winston-Salem Dash topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-2 on Thursday.

Winston-Salem started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base with two outs on a walk, Steele Walker advanced to third on a double by Jameson Fisher and then scored on a double by Fisher.

After Winston-Salem added two runs, the Pelicans cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Cam Balego got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Luke Reynolds.

The Dash later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Dedelow hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Yeyson Yrizarri to secure the victory.

Zach Lewis (4-3) got the win in relief while Myrtle Beach starter Erich Uelmen (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.