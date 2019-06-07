Yajure leads Tampa to 1-0 win over Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Miguel Yajure struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Tampa Tarpons over the Florida Fire Frogs in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Yajure walked two while allowing two hits.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the seventh inning. After hitting a single, Angel Aguilar advanced to second on a single by Welfrin Mateo, went to third on an error, and then scored on an error.

Trevor Lane (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Walter Borkovich (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Fire Frogs were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.

Tampa improved to 6-1 against Florida this season.