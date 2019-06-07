Salaman, Hitt and Mediavilla shut out Beloit, Wisconsin wins 5-0

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Wilfred Salaman, Robbie Hitt and Michael Mediavilla combined for a shutout as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers topped the Beloit Snappers 5-0 on Friday.

Salaman (4-3) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Reid Birlingmair (2-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and eight hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Wisconsin added to its lead when Jesus Lujano hit an RBI double, bringing home Brice Turang.

The Timber Rattlers later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Brent Diaz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gabriel Garcia, while David Fry hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Diaz doubled and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

The Snappers were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Timber Rattlers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.