Rubalcaba’s double leads Burlington to 2-1 win over Clinton

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Alvaro Rubalcaba hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the Burlington Bees a 2-1 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday.

Harrison Wenson scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a walk by Justin Jones.

The double by Rubalcaba scored Wenson to give the Bees a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, Clinton grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Zach Scott. Burlington answered in the bottom of the inning when Wenson hit an RBI double, bringing home Spencer Griffin.

Starter Kyle Tyler (2-0) got the win while Alex Vesia (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.