Richardson, Gordon lead Dayton to 9-4 win over Fort Wayne

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Miles Gordon homered and had four hits, driving in two, and Lyon Richardson allowed just three hits over five innings as the Dayton Dragons beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 9-4 on Friday.

Richardson (1-4) allowed one run while striking out one and walking two to pick up the win.

Dayton scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when Michael Siani scored on an error and Gordon scored on a wild pitch.

Ramon Perez (1-4) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out four and walked two.