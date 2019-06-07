Barreto’s homer leads Las Vegas to 8-2 win over San Antonio

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Franklin Barreto hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to an 8-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday.

The home run by Barreto started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Aviators a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Beau Taylor and Eric Campbell hit back-to-back three-run and solo home runs.

Las Vegas southpaw Tyler Alexander (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just two hits over six innings. Opposing starter Burch Smith (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.