Mariners hit the road against the Angels in division matchup

Seattle Mariners (27-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (30-34, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: AL West rivals Los Angeles and Seattle will meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels are 13-20 against AL West teams. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .332 is sixth in the league. Mike Trout leads the club with an OBP of .446.

The Mariners are 15-20 against AL West teams. Seattle has hit 118 home runs this season, second in the league. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 17, averaging one every 13.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and has 41 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani is 8-for-33 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Santana leads the Mariners with 68 hits and has 47 RBIs. Encarnacion is 9-for-36 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .271 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Mariners: 3-7, .219 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (ankle), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (wrist), J.P. Crawford: 10-day IL (ankle).