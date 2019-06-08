Hernandez’s double leads Quintana Roo over Mexico in 10 innings

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Brian Hernandez hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Tigres de Quintana Roo to a 9-3 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Saturday.

The double by Hernandez scored Reynaldo Rodriguez and Ruben Sosa. The Tigres later scored four more runs in the inning, including a two-run double by Francisco Cordoba.

The Tigres tied the game 3-3 in the ninth when Cordoba hit a solo home run.

Cordoba homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Yosmany Guerra doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Juan Ramon Noriega (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Pedro Beato (3-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.