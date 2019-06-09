Sports
Fraley hits two homers as Arkansas defeats Tulsa 11-7
TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Jake Fraley hit two of the Arkansas Travelers' season-high five home runs in an 11-7 win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday. With the victory, the Travelers swept the four-game series.
Evan White, Jordan Cowan and Nick Zammarelli also homered for the Travelers.
Fraley hit a solo shot in the second inning off Andre Scrubb and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Ryan Moseley.
Arkansas starter Andrew Moore (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Edwin Uceta (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up seven runs and seven hits over one inning.
Arkansas improved to 18-8 against Tulsa this season.
