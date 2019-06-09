Ramos’ homer leads Albuquerque to 10-4 win over Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Roberto Ramos hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 10-4 win over the Iowa Cubs on Sunday.

The home run by Ramos scored Dom Nunez and Pat Valaika to give the Isotopes a 3-0 lead.

The Isotopes later added three runs in the second and two in the third and fifth to secure the victory.

Albuquerque starter Pat Dean (2-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Matt Swarmer (4-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over three innings.

Robel Garcia homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Cubs.