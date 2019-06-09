Gamboa hits walk-off single in 10th, Reading beats Harrisburg 5-4

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Arquimedes Gamboa hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Harrisburg Senators 5-4 on Sunday.

Luke Williams scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Jose Gomez.

The Fightin Phils tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth when Cornelius Randolph hit a two-run home run.

The Fightin Phils had three relievers combine to throw four scoreless innings in the victory. Jeff Singer (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Ronald Pena (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rhett Wiseman doubled and singled, driving home two runs for the Senators.