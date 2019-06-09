Ravelo leads Memphis to 7-4 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 7-4 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday.

The single by Ravelo started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler O'Neill hit an RBI double and Adolis Garcia hit an RBI single.

Reno cut the deficit to 7-4 on an RBI single by John Ryan Murphy in the ninth inning.

Memphis southpaw Genesis Cabrera (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Braden Shipley (1-3) took the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up two runs and eight hits over six innings.

The Aces failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Marty Herum doubled twice and singled for the Aces. Abraham Almonte singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.