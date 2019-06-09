Zazueta, Urrutia lift Saltillo over Aguascalientes 8-3

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Christian Zazueta homered and doubled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Saraperos de Saltillo topped the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 8-3 on Sunday.

Henry Urrutia doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for Saltillo.

Aguascalientes took a 2-1 lead in the third after Jose Vargas hit a solo home run.

Saltillo answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring six runs to take the lead for good. The Saraperos sent 11 men to the plate as Rainel Rosario hit a three-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saltillo left-hander Jonathan Sanchez (6-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Francisco Del Rosario (3-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.

For the Rieleros, Edson Garcia doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, Aguascalientes is 4-2 against Saltillo this season.