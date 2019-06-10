Marlins take 4-game slide into matchup with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (31-32, third in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (23-40, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (3-2, 6.30 ERA, 1.72 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (3-5, 3.80 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Marlins are 11-21 in home games. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the lineup with a mark of .323.

The Cardinals are 11-19 in road games. St. Louis has a collective .247 this season, led by Jose Martinez with an average of .291. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Alfaro leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .269. Rojas has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 17 home runs and is batting .259. Matt Wieters is 5-for-30 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Cardinals Injuries: Miles Mikolas: day-to-day (forearm), Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).