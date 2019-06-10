Sports
Gurka, Perio carry Monclova to 7-4 win over Dos Laredos
NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Noah Perio hit two solo homers, and Jason Gurka threw five scoreless innings as the Acereros del Norte topped the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 7-4 on Monday.
Gurka (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing three hits.
Monclova went up 6-0 in the fourth after Juan Carlos Perez scored on an error as part of a five-run inning.
Following the big inning, the Tecolotes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Roberto Lopez hit a three-run home run.
The Acereros tacked on another run in the ninth when Perio hit a solo home run.
Cesar Carrillo (1-4) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.
With the win, Monclova improved to 3-1 against Dos Laredos this season.
