Conine leads Lansing to 11-7 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Griffin Conine hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Lansing Lugnuts defeated the South Bend Cubs 11-7 on Tuesday.

The home runs by Conine, both two-run shots, came in the fifth off Faustino Carrera and in the seventh off Jeffrey Passantino. Reggie Pruitt tripled and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

Joey Pulido (2-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Passantino (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

In the losing effort, South Bend got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Christopher Morel tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.