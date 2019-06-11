Valdez, Garcia lead Fayetteville over Myrtle Beach

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Enmanuel Valdez hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Luis Garcia hurled five scoreless innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-1 on Tuesday.

The grand slam by Valdez capped a five-run inning and gave the Woodpeckers a 5-0 lead after Jake Adams hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

In the top of the eighth, Myrtle Beach cut into the deficit on an error that scored D.J. Wilson.

Garcia (2-0) allowed one hit while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Erick Leal (0-1) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Fayetteville improved to 5-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.