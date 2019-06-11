Abreu, Dennis and Castro lead Quad Cities in win

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Wilyer Abreu had four hits, while Austin Dennis and Ruben Castro recorded three apiece as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Beloit Snappers 10-9 on Tuesday.

Abreu singled four times.

Down 2-0, the River Bandits took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. The River Bandits sent 10 men to the plate as David Hensley and Michael Wielansky hit RBI singles en route to the three-run lead.

The River Bandits later added one run in the fourth and two in the fifth and eighth to secure the victory.

Felipe Tejada (2-0) got the win in relief while Beloit starter Chase Cohen (4-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Snappers squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Snappers, Ryan Gridley doubled three times, also stealing a base.