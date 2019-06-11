Gage leads Mexico to 6-0 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Matt Gage allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Diablos Rojos del Mexico over the Bravos de Leon in a 6-0 win on Tuesday.

Gage (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three.

Mexico scored two runs in the first on RBI singles by Emmanuel Avila and Jorge Cantu. The Diablos Rojos scored again in the seventh inning, when they scored four runs, including a wild pitch that scored David Vidal.

Guillermo Moscoso (1-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bravos were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Diablos Rojos' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.