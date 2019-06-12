Stanton, Gilliam lead the way for Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Tampa Tarpons defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 6-2 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tarpons and a three-game winning streak for the Miracle.

Isiah Gilliam homered twice with three RBIs and a pair of runs for Tampa.

Fort Myers tied the game 1-1 in the third after Mark Contreras hit an RBI single, scoring Ryan Costello.

After Tampa added a run in the third on a home run by Stanton, the Tarpons added to their lead in the fifth inning when Stanton hit a two-run home run.

The Tarpons added to their lead in the eighth when Gilliam hit a two-run home run.

Tampa right-hander Shawn Semple (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jordan Balazovic (4-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and six hits over five innings.