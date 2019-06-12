Orewiler, Lopez lead Daytona to 4-3 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Alejo Lopez singled three times, and Austin Orewiler allowed just three hits over six innings as the Daytona Tortugas beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-3 on Wednesday.

Orewiler (3-6) allowed one run while striking out one and walking one to pick up the win.

Daytona grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fourth after Drew Mount hit an RBI single and Yonathan Mendoza scored on a groundout.

After Daytona added a run in the seventh on a triple by Jonathan India, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Dylan Rosa hit a solo home run and Brock Deatherage hit an RBI single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Garrett Hill (1-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Deatherage homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Flying Tigers. Rosa homered and singled.

With the win, Daytona remains undefeated (6-0) against Lakeland this season.