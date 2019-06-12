Conine leads Fayetteville to 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Brett Conine allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 1-0 win on Wednesday. The Woodpeckers swept the three-game series with the win.

Conine (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

The game's only run was scored in the second inning when Scott Schreiber hit a solo home run.

Alex Lange (1-9) went seven innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.

The Pelicans were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Woodpeckers' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Fayetteville improved to 6-1 against Myrtle Beach this season.