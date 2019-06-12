Jones’ run leads Clinton to 3-2 win over Peoria

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Thomas Jones scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the second inning, as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Peoria Chiefs 3-2 on Wednesday.

Jones scored after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on an error.

The walk by Rivera capped a three-run inning for the LumberKings that started when Jerar Encarnacion hit a home run to cut the Peoria lead to 2-1.

In the top of the first, Peoria scored on a sacrifice fly by Brady Whalen that brought home Brendan Donovan. In the following at-bat, Bryce Denton hit an RBI single, scoring Delvin Perez to give the Chiefs a 2-0 lead.

Encarnacion was a triple short of the cycle in the win.

Clinton right-hander Chris Vallimont (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Alvaro Seijas (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.