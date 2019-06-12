Sports
Jones’ homer leads Mobile to 5-3 win over Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Jahmai Jones hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 5-3 win over the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday.
The home run by Jones scored Brendon Sanger and Erick Salcedo to give the BayBears a 5-1 lead.
Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Drew Waters hit a two-run double to cut the deficit to two.
Luis Pena (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mississippi starter Joey Wentz (2-6) took the loss in the Southern League game.
With the win, Mobile improved to 7-3 against Mississippi this season.
