Ornelas, Gonzalez lift Oaxaca over Puebla 7-2

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Julian Ornelas tripled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Guerreros de Oaxaca beat the Pericos de Puebla 7-2 on Wednesday.

Alejandro Gonzalez doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Oaxaca.

Down 1-0, the Guerreros took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. Ornelas hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

Oaxaca right-hander Ruddy Acosta (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Salvador Valdez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and four hits while only recording a single out.