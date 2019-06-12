Tanielu hits walk-off single, Round Rock beats Reno 9-8

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Nick Tanielu hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Reno Aces 9-8 on Wednesday.

Taylor Jones scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Drew Ferguson and then went to third on a single by Tanielu.

After Reno's John Ryan Murphy drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the seventh, Round Rock answered with one in the eighth to tie the game 8-8.

Tanielu tripled and singled three times, driving in two runs in the win.

Ralph Garza (5-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Anthony Vasquez (3-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aces, Yasmany Tomas homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two. Wyatt Mathisen homered and singled, driving home three runs.