Wagner, Gittens lead the way for Trenton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Brandon Wagner homered and singled as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-1 on Thursday.

Chris Gittens doubled and singled with two runs for Trenton.

Up 2-0 in the sixth, Trenton extended its lead when Kellin Deglan hit a two-run home run.

The Rumble Ponies cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Will Toffey hit an RBI double, bringing home Patrick Mazeika.

Trenton starter Nick Nelson (2-1) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tommy Wilson (0-3) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and five hits over five innings.