Lopez’s double leads Gwinnett over Lehigh Valley in 11 innings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jack Lopez hit an RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 5-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Stripers and a three-game winning streak for the IronPigs.

Rafael Ortega scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Lopez.

The Stripers scored one run in the 10th before Lehigh Valley answered in the bottom of the inning when Jan Hernandez hit an RBI single, scoring Ali Castillo to tie the game 4-4.

Reliever Connor Johnstone (2-0) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit to get the win. He also struck out two and walked two. Kyle Dohy (1-3) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked one.