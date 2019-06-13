Millard’s single leads Burlington to 7-6 win over Kane County

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Tim Millard hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Burlington Bees to a 7-6 win over the Kane County Cougars on Thursday.

The single by Millard started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Bees a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jordyn Adams and Kevin Maitan hit RBI singles.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kane County scored on a double and an error that brought home Eddie Hernandez and Geraldo Perdomo. Later in the inning, Eduardo Diaz hit a sacrifice fly to cut the Burlington lead to 7-6.

Jose Soriano (5-4) got the win in relief while Wesley Rodriguez (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.