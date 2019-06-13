Tanielu, Tucker lead Round Rock to 10-8 win over Reno

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Nick Tanielu hit a two-run single in the second inning, and Kyle Tucker had two hits and scored two runs as the Round Rock Express beat the Reno Aces 10-8 on Thursday.

The single by Tanielu, part of a four-run inning, gave the Express a 2-1 lead before Alex De Goti hit a two-run triple later in the inning.

The Express later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Justin Ferrell (1-0) got the win in relief while Reno starter Matt Koch (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wyatt Mathisen homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Aces.