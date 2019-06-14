Martinez leads Wilmington to 3-1 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Marcelo Martinez allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the Lynchburg Hillcats in a 3-1 win on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Blue Rocks and a three-game winning streak for the Hillcats.

Martinez (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing one run.

Wilmington broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when MJ Melendez hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Pratto.

Lynchburg answered in the bottom of the frame when Steven Kwan hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mike Rivera to get within one.

The Blue Rocks tacked on another run in the eighth when Pratto hit a solo home run.

Juan Hillman (3-6) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked one.