Sims leads Louisville to 3-2 win over Buffalo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Lucas Sims allowed just three hits over 7 2/3 innings, leading the Louisville Bats over the Buffalo Bisons in a 3-2 win on Friday.

Sims (4-0) allowed two runs while striking out six to get the win.

Buffalo started the scoring in the first inning when Bo Bichette hit a solo home run.

After tying the game 2-2 in the fourth, the Bats took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Brian O'Grady singled to bring home Christian Colon.

Ryan Feierabend (3-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

For the Bisons, Bichette homered and singled.