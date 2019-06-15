Lee leads NW Arkansas to 9-4 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Khalil Lee had two hits and scored two runs as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 9-4 on Saturday.

Down 5-0 in the sixth, Frisco cut into the lead when Josh Altmann hit a sacrifice fly and Charles Leblanc and Juremi Profar scored on an error.

After Frisco added a run in the seventh on a double by Profar, the Naturals extended their lead with four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run double by Taylor Featherston.

NW Arkansas starter Ofreidy Gomez (4-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tyler Phillips (0-5) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over six innings.

Christian Lopes doubled twice, scoring two runs for the RoughRiders. Profar doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.